Left Menu

4 EU members say they can't take so many migrant arrivals

But a fourth ship, the Ocean Viking, remained in international waters and eventually made its way toward France after nearly three weeks at sea, finally docking Friday at the port of Toulon.The Ocean Viking episode led to a diplomatic flap between Italy and France, after Italys new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, thanked Paris for accepting the migrants before France had agreed to do so.French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin then announced Frances withdrawal from a solidarity mechanism approved in June to reduce the pressure on front-line countries such as Greece, Italy and Spain by taking in asylum-seekers.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 13-11-2022 06:51 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 06:51 IST
4 EU members say they can't take so many migrant arrivals
  • Country:
  • Greece

Four Mediterranean European Union nations have issued a joint statement on a dispute over a deal for Europe to jointly help asylum-seekers.

In their statement Saturday, Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus repeated their positions that they ''cannot subscribe to the notion that countries of first entry are the only possible European landing spots for illegal immigrants.'' They added that the number of migrants taken in by other EU member states ''only represents a very small fraction of the actual number of irregular arrivals.'' The four countries condemned the operations of private charity vessels ''acting in total autonomy from the competent state authorities'' to save hundreds of migrants rescued at sea.

Italy's new far-right-led government was locked in a weekslong standoff with humanitarian groups that rescue migrants in the central Mediterranean Sea. It argued that the countries whose flag the ships fly should take in the migrants, not Italy, a position vehemently opposed by humanitarian groups, legal experts and human rights activists.

After ignoring repeated requests for a safe port, Italy directed three ships with migrants to ports in southern Italy, initially selecting for disembarkation only those deemed vulnerable, including minors and those with medical conditions.

Eventually all were allowed to enter Italy. But a fourth ship, the Ocean Viking, remained in international waters and eventually made its way toward France after nearly three weeks at sea, finally docking Friday at the port of Toulon.

The Ocean Viking episode led to a diplomatic flap between Italy and France, after Italy's new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, thanked Paris for accepting the migrants before France had agreed to do so.

French Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin then announced France's withdrawal from a ''solidarity'' mechanism approved in June to reduce the pressure on front-line countries such as Greece, Italy and Spain by taking in asylum-seekers. French officials also announced new border checks with Italy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022