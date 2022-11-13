Left Menu

IMF chief warns on U.S.-China rivalry, calls Trump-era tariffs counterproductive

The head of the International Monetary Fund warned of risks to the global economy from the rivalry between China and the United States, while describing tariffs put on Chinese imports under then-President Donald Trump as counterproductive. "We may be sleepwalking into a world that is poorer and less secure as a result," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the Washington Post in an interview published on Saturday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 12:37 IST
IMF chief warns on U.S.-China rivalry, calls Trump-era tariffs counterproductive
Kristalina Georgieva Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

The head of the International Monetary Fund warned of risks to the global economy from the rivalry between China and the United States, while describing tariffs put on Chinese imports under then-President Donald Trump as counterproductive.

"We may be sleepwalking into a world that is poorer and less secure as a result," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the Washington Post in an interview published on Saturday. "I lived through the first Cold War on the other side of the Iron Curtain. And, yeah, it is quite cold out there," Georgieva, who was born and raised in Bulgaria, said in the interview. "And to go in a second cold war for another generation is ... very irresponsible."

President Joe Biden has yet to resolve the key policy issue surrounding tariffs on Chinese goods established by his predecessor that cost U.S. importers billions of dollars. "It is important to think through actions and what they may generate as counter actions carefully, because once you let the genie out of the bottle, it's hard to put it back in," Georgieva said of the Trump-era tariffs.

Biden's team wrestled for months with various ways to ease the costs of duties imposed on Chinese imports as it tries to tamp down inflation. China's military exercises around Taiwan led Biden administration officials to recalibrate their thinking on whether to scrap some tariffs or potentially impose others on Beijing, people familiar with the matter told Reuters in August.

Beijing staged the war games that month after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei, and has since continued military activities nearby including almost daily fighter jet crossings of the sensitive median line in the narrow Taiwan Strait. Relations between the world's two largest economies have strained in recent years over issues like tariffs, Taiwan, intellectual property, cyber security, the removal of Hong Kong's autonomy and the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022