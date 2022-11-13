Left Menu

Patanjali posts 31 pc decline in net profit during second quarter

The fast-moving consumer goods firm has posted a jump of 42 per cent in its standalone revenue to Rs 8,514 crore against Rs 5,995 crore in the year-ago period.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 15:31 IST
Patanjali posts 31 pc decline in net profit during second quarter
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patanjali Foods has posted a decline of 31.6 per cent in its standalone net profit to Rs 112.30 crore in the quarter ended September 30, against Rs 164.30 crore net profit in the year-ago period. The fast-moving consumer goods firm has posted a jump of 42 per cent in its standalone revenue to Rs 8,514 crore against Rs 5,995 crore in the year-ago period.

The FMCG's standalone operating profit or Ebidta was down 41.1 per cent to Rs 194.6 crore, against Rs 330.2 in the corresponding period the previous year. The company said its margin was 2.3 per cent against 5.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

The company said demand remained challenging with persisting high inflation along with monetary/fiscal measures taken by the government including the continuation of stock limits on oils and oilseeds, governments insistence on reduction in retail edible oil prices and passing of price benefits to the consumers. According to the company statement, the foods business achieved sales of Rs 2,399.66 crore contributing 37.18 per cent of the total branded sales of the company. It also added that branded sale including the institutional segment achieved sales of Rs 6,453.45 crore, making up more than 77 per cent of the total sale of products of the company for the period.

The Haridwar-headquartered company was founded by Ramdev and Balkrishna in 2006. Its office is in Delhi, with manufacturing units and headquarters in the industrial area of Haridwar. The company manufactures cosmetics, ayurvedic medicine, personal care and food products. The chief exexutive officer (CEO) of the company, with a 94-percent share hold, is Balkrishna. Ramdev represents the company and makes strategic decisions. The company's shares closed at Rs 1,272 apiece on BSE, a decline of 1.62 per cent over the previous session, on Friday. In the past five days, the shares had been declining about 5.64 per cent, according to the stock exchange. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022