Left Menu

Aurobindo Pharma posts 41 pc decline in net profit

The pharmaceutical firm's net revenue went down 3.4 per cent to Rs 5,739 crore against Rs 5,941 crore in the corresponding period the previous year. Net Ebitda of the company went down 33 per cent to Rs 790 crore against Rs 1,186 crore in the year-ago period.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 16:20 IST
Aurobindo Pharma posts 41 pc decline in net profit
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aurobindo Pharma has posted a decline of 41 per cent in its net profit to Rs 409 crore in the quarter ended September against Rs 697 crore in the year-ago period. The pharmaceutical firm's net revenue went down 3.4 per cent to Rs 5,739 crore against Rs 5,941 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.Net Ebitda of the company went down 33 per cent to Rs 790 crore against Rs 1,186 crore in the year-ago period.

Aurobindo Pharma Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K Nithyananda Reddy said the company's second quarter performance was subdued, mainly due to macro-environment factors and higher competitive intensity for some products in the US, according to a statement shared with stock exchanges on Saturday. The CMD said the company's continued focus on biosimilars, research and development, innovation and increasing manufacturing capacity will enhance its product offerings in various markets. He said, "We are confident that, the right measures and growth-led strategies will help improve our profitability and margins over the medium to long term."

The shares of the pharma closed at Rs 488 apiece on Friday on BSE. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022