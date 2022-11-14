Ex-Paytm Sanjeev Misra Joins D2C Footwear Startup Yoho's Board as an Executive Director

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Sanjeev Misra, a long-serving veteran in the corporate world joined Yoho in November 2022 • Sanjeev is also an investing partner holding equity in the startup Yoho, India’s fastest growing footwear startup, today announced that they have appointed Sanjeev Misra as the Executive Director of the company, effective November 1st, 2022.

Sanjeev Misra has over 30 years of experience in the corporate world. Prior to joining Yoho, Sanjeev spent more than 5 years as the Senior Vice President & Director of Paytm Wholesale Commerce Private Limited, where he led the B2B Commerce and Global Exports & Imports. His leadership approach has been built around sharp prioritization and focus, growing businesses and brands through innovation, transforming sales, driving productivity, while building teams with the right structure, talent, and culture.

Prior to Paytm, Sanjeev Misra held the position among the leadership team in Adani Group as Vice President Group Business & Renewables for almost 3 years. He was responsible for accelerating Sales, building Strategic Planning and overall Business Development, including Corporate Governance & IT Technology, Telecom. Additionally, he was managing large-scale projects at the firm. Before that, he has spent over a decade in Silicon Valley, working for brands including Motorola Semiconductors, Cisco Systems, Adobe, Compaq Computers and Silicon Graphics.

Commenting on the appointment, Sanjeev Misra said, “I feel both honoured and humbled on being appointed as the Executive Director of one of the fastest growing and innovative Indian footwear brands. I’m also excited about the journey ahead in this fascinating space. The Indian Footwear Industry has the potential to grow 10 folds in the coming years. According to some recent reports, the revenue in the footwear market in India amounts to USD 23.73 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow annually by 6.77% CAGR 2022-2027. At Yoho, I look forward to building on the versatile brand that believes in offering comfortable and stylish footwear that cost less than half of the ones offered by popular global giants.” Ahmad Hushsham, Founder, Yoho said, “We are delighted to welcome Sanjeev, first as one of our angel investors and now as our Executive Director. Sanjeev has played an instrumental role in our strategic development in the initial stage of coming out of stealth mode.” Prateek Singhal, Founder, Yoho said, “We are privileged to have Sanjeev join Yoho at this opportune time when we are looking at building and investing in new technology to build new product propositions and directly support our long-term strategic plan. In his new capacity as an Executive Director, we will seek his guidance to scale up the business and expand the consumer base as we continue to disrupt the footwear market with our state-of-the-art technology and AI-powered solutions to create high-performance footwear that is affordable for all.” Recently, Yoho raised INR 20 crore in a Series A round of funding by a group of influential investors, led by Rajeev Misra, CEO, Softbank Vision Fund, Rukam Capital, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm along with participation from other investors. Founded in 2021, Yoho has already sold 1,00,000+ pairs of footwear after coming out of stealth mode four months back, with just three products - Bubbles, Waves, and Breeze. The products designed with orthopedic ergonomics are available for both men and women across all top e-commerce platforms. Before launching the product lines, Yoho created almost 700 prototypes before settling for the right product line. Each prototype went through stringent tests to ensure that customers get a product that is super comfortable and long-lasting.

About Yoho Yoho, India’s fastest growing footwear startup, founded by Ahmad Hushsham and Prateek Singhal in 2021, to bring state-of-the-art technology and AI-powered solutions to manufacture and amalgamate it with the ‘science of feet’ to create high-performance footwear that is affordable for all. The one and a half year old company manufactures affordable orthopedic lightweight footwear which is suitable for Indian consumers and comes in colourful variants.

​Yoho provides a range of lightweight, orthopedic, breathable and most comfortable footwear customized for Indian feet. Yoho has incorporated the most unique arch support which is usually found in sports shoes, that helps to give good posture and a great gait to the feet.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Mr Sanjeev Misra, Executive Director, Yoho

