Barrows investing in 3 new superyachts to charter out in Asia

Barrows (www.BarrowsHotels.com​), the provider of hotel investments and advisory services for hotels and hospitality in the Middle East and Africa, is investing in 3 new superyachts to charter out in Asia.

Barrows invests in a new Asian company which finances the purchase of 3 new high-end superyachts through institutional medium-term financing. The 3 superyachts will be leased to a specific high-quality Asian clientele. The market is completely open and offers enormous opportunities when it comes to hospitality.

We rent the ships on a weekly basis including everything the client requests. Nothing is too much in it. From the most esquisse food and finest wines, tailormade clothing to the 24/7 availability of helicopters and supercars. We are hosting our clients in every request at the highest standards and level of discretion. The charter activities are carried out by a charter management company, said Chairman Erwin Jager.

The move to Asia has been considered for much longer. We started the negotiations already in 2021. Now that the agreement has been concluded with a local partner, we can start building a new market in Asia together. It is true that yachts are rented out, but certainly no superyachts. Our ships are available from 35 Meters above 50 meters and thus answer the demand of the very richest on earth. Asia has the highest number of billionaires and is growing every year. This market is important for us to be active at the highest level in hospitality, says Barrows Chairman Erwin Jager.

Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages more than 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. Barrows specializes in the fast-growing hotel industry across the MENA region including West Africa. Barrows has been active in the Superyacht Charter Industry in Asia since 2022.

(With Inputs from APO)