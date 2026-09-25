Turkey's chief of staff to attend military chiefs meeting in Saudi Arabia under defence pact, ministry says

​Turkey's ​Chief of ‌General Staff General ​Selcuk Bayraktaroglu will travel ‌to Saudi Arabia to meet his Saudi and Pakistani counterparts ‌as part of the Mecca ‌Joint Defence Agreement, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

Earlier, ⁠the ​Saudi ⁠Foreign Ministry said the chiefs ⁠of staff would hold an urgent ​meeting to discuss ways ⁠to support Riyadh under the defence ⁠pact ​following attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis. Ankara ⁠has said it could help ⁠meet ⁠Riyadh's military needs if necessary.