Five people killed in two accidents in MP

Five people were killed and one person injured in two road accidents in Dhar and Harda districts of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Three minors and one other person were killed on Monday morning when their speeding motorcycle hit the boundary wall of a house at Aali village in Dhar, 130 km from the district headquarters, Kukshi police station in-charge Brajesh Malviya said.

The victims were in the age group of 10 to 21 years. They died on the spot after their two-wheeler hit the wall, he said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the official said.

In Harda district, a 20-year-old man was killed and his 19-year-old cousin was injured when a speeding car hit their motorcycle near Khidkiwala village on Harda-Indore highway on Sunday night, sub-inspector Ajay Raghuvanshi from Timarni police station said. The injured person was referred to Indore for further treatment, he said, adding that a case was registered in connection with the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)