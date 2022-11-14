Fitch Learning Partners with TimesPro to Meet Rising Demand for CQF in India

New Delhi, November 14, 2022: Fitch Learning and TimesPro are excited to announce their partnership to grow the learner base for the Certificate in Quantitative Finance (CQF) in India. The collaboration with TimesPro will help to facilitate rising demand for the world's leading and largest professional qualification in quantitative finance and develop a new generation of industry talent in India. “Over the past 20 years, the CQF has been chosen by thousands of professionals around the world. The online program provides a unique focus on teaching the practical implementation of quant techniques used in today's financial markets. This partnership with TimesPro is perfectly positioned to increase awareness of the CQF in India and support the demand for professionals with essential quantitative finance and machine learning skills needed to meet the growth of this field in the region,” said Dr. Randeep Gug, Managing Director Public Courses and CQF at Fitch Learning. “TimesPro is pleased to work with Fitch Learning as its designated India partner. We are one of the fastest-growing Higher EdTech companies in India with a strong portfolio of learning products across early career, executive education, and enterprise training. This partnership with Fitch Learning to offer the CQF, considered to be the gold standard of quantitative finance certifications, is another step towards our goal of bringing world class courses in high finance and quantitative finance to transform the careers of Indian professionals,” said Anish Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer at TimesPro. The CQF embodies the values of Education 4.0 – an era of learning of the fourth industrial revolution that is learner-centric, industry-relevant, role-specific, and technology-enabled. This is aligned with TimesPro’s goal of making learning accessible for anyone who seeks to grow. As it celebrates its 20th anniversary, the CQF is now recognized as the industry benchmark for professional qualifications in quantitative finance, equipping practitioners with the right blend of financial literacy, mathematical insight, and programming skills to analyze and develop financial models that help businesses better identify investment opportunities and manage risk effectively. There are now more than 8,000 global alumni and professionals in the process of completing the CQF program. Demand for the CQF qualification has risen in particular during the recent period of unprecedented economic change, with a 17% compounded increase in the global intake over the last five years. In India, enrolment in the CQF in 2021 rose more than 40% year-on-year.

