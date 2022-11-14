Tarapur Transformers net loss narrows to Rs 1.19 lakh in Q2
Tarapur Transformers Ltd on Monday reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 1.19 lakh for September quarter 2022-23.
It incurred a net loss of Rs 18.66 lakh in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 175 lakh as against Rs 123.58 lakh in July-September 2021-22.
The company is into repairs, refurbishing and upgradation of power transformers besides manufacturing of power & distribution and instrument transformers.
