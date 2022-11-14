Left Menu

MTNL loss widens to Rs 737 crore in Q2

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:57 IST
State-owned telecom firm MTNL on Monday reported widening of loss to Rs 737 crore on a standalone basis in the second quarter ended September.

The company had registered a loss of Rs 653.21 in the same period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

The revenue from operations declined 23.5 per cent to Rs 220.21 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 287.89 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's finance cost was over two-and-half times than its revenue at Rs 581.01 crore while employees expense accounted for about 60 per cent of the total revenue at Rs 131.99 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

