Left Menu

NMDC profit falls to Rs 885.65 crore in September quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:00 IST
NMDC profit falls to Rs 885.65 crore in September quarter
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NMDC on Monday posted a 62 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 885.65 crore during the quarter ended September, mainly on account of lower income.

It had clocked a Rs 2,339.58 crore net profit during the July-September period of the preceding fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's total income fell to Rs 3,754.77 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year from Rs 6,882.44 crore in the year-ago period.

During the same period, expenses were at Rs 2,569.63 crore as against Rs 3,742.64 crore.

The company is a leading iron ore miner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022