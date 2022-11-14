Left Menu

Gammon India Q2 net loss widens to Rs 339 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:41 IST
  Country:
  • India

Gammon India on Monday reported widening of consolidated net loss at Rs 339.31 crore for the quarter ended September.

The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 274.30 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company had posted consolidated revenue of operations of Rs 11.69 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 11.61 crore previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Gammon India is a leading physical infrastructure construction company. Besides its operations in the construction and infrastructure space, Gammon has a presence in energy business segment and operates in the hydro, nuclear and thermal power sectors.

