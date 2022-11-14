Left Menu

Tiger Global offloads 2.98 pc shares of PB Fintech worth Rs 522 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:41 IST
Tiger Global offloads 2.98 pc shares of PB Fintech worth Rs 522 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Tiger Global Management on Monday offloaded shares of Policybazaar's parent firm PB Fintech for Rs 522 crore through open market transactions.

PB Fintech operates online insurance platform Policybazaar and credit comparison portal Paisabazaar.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), funds managed by Tiger Global -- Tiger Global Eight Holdings and Internet Fund III Pte -- sold a total of 1,34,17,607 shares, amounting to 2.98 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 389.38-Rs 389.44 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 522.50 crore.

Meanwhile, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund acquired 50 lakh shares of the company.

Last week, Tiger Global Management divested 3.5 per cent stake in PB Fintech.

As of quarter ended September, Tiger Global through its fund Tiger Global Eight Holdings owned 4.23 per cent and through Internet Fund III Pte held 2.87 per cent stake in the company, shareholding data showed with the bourse.

On Monday, shares of PB Fintech closed 3.06 per cent lower at Rs 387.10 on NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022