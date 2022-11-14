Need to create awareness about amenia, diabetes which remain invisible until diagnosed, says govt official

Left Menu

NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul on Monday underlined the need to create awareness among people about diseases like amenia and diabetes which, he said, remain invisible until diagnosed.Dr Paul inaugurated the Health Pavilion at the 41st India International Trade Fair IITF here on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:43 IST
Dr Paul inaugurated the 'Health Pavilion' at the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF) here on Monday. The theme of this year's pavilion of the Union Health Ministryi is 'Heal in India, Heal by India'. Lauding the stalls at the pavilion, he highlighted the need to create awareness among people about diseases like amenia and diabetes which remain invisible until diagnosed.

Dr Paul, Member (Health) NITI Aayog, urged everyone to take the message of health in a mission-mode. He encouraged all stakeholders to use the 'Health Pavilion' as a micro-system for triggering a 'Jan Andolan' (public movement) towards better health.

The Health Pavilion showcases various initiatives, schemes and achievements of the Union Health Ministry, including the recently launched PM TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, National Universal Immunisation Programme, Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme among others.

It also has various stalls for informative activities, life-saving skills, checking and screening for diabetes, anaemia, blood pressure, BMI etc TDS TDS

