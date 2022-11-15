Left Menu

Two Sigma, Holocene added Tesla shares before fourth-quarter tumble

Hedge funds Group One Trading LP, Two Sigma Investments LP and Holocene Advisors LP were among the largest purchasers of Tesla Inc stock during the third quarter, filings released Monday showed. Group One Trading added a new position of slightly more than 1 million shares, giving it a market value of nearly $276 million as of Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 03:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 03:44 IST
Two Sigma, Holocene added Tesla shares before fourth-quarter tumble

Hedge funds Group One Trading LP, Two Sigma Investments LP and Holocene Advisors LP were among the largest purchasers of Tesla Inc stock during the third quarter, filings released Monday showed.

Group One Trading added a new position of slightly more than 1 million shares, giving it a market value of nearly $276 million as of Sept. 30. Two Sigma, meanwhile, added nearly 323,500 shares for a stake worth $14.7 million as of the end of September, while Holocene Advisors added nearly 319,000 shares for a stake worth about $84.6 million. Tesla's shares have fallen significantly since the end of the quarter, dropping 16% compared to the 11.4% gain in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Hedge funds and other large institutional investors are required to file quarterly reports, known as 13-fs, that offer a snapshot of their portfolio at the end of the quarter. While backward looking, these filings are one of the few ways that funds reveal their holdings. The Maryland State Retirement and Pension System and Abbot Financial Management Inc were among the few large investors who shed their full stake in Tesla during the quarter, filings show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
3
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns after Fulham win; Cricket-Australia's Warner considers test retirement after next year's Ashes and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022