DIARY-Top Economic Events to Dec. 27

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

** MADRID - Governor of the Bank of Spain Pablo Hernández de Cos presents the KPMG/Rosa del Río Economic Journalism Award, organized by the Association of European Journalists and KPMG – 1830 GMT. ** MADRID - Governor of the Bank of Spain Pablo Hernández de Cos speaks at conference on economics and finance organized by the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the European Central Bank – 1715 GMT.

** VIENNA - European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann and Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner take part in a panel discussion on the euro – 1700 GMT. ** OTTAWA - Sharon Kozicki, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada, will moderate a panel at the Diversity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance and Central Banking Conference – 1400 GMT. OTTAWA - The Conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance, and Central Banking Opens in a new window, which will take place both in person and online, is being organised by the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and the European Central Bank (Final day) WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook participates in virtual discussion, "Post-Covid Challenges for Women and Underrepresented Groups" before the Diversity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance, and Central Banking Conference, a joint conference of the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, and the Federal Reserve Board - 1400 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies on "Oversight of Financial Regulators: A Strong Banking and Credit Union System for Main Street" before the Senate Banking Committee, in Washington. - 1500 GMT STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will participate in the Swedish Association of Local Authorities and Regions' financial network meeting where he will discuss the economic situation. – 1230 GMT FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB board member Frank Elderson at the Euro Finance Week Dinner hosted by the Deutsche Bundesbank in Frankfurt – 1730 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases Q3 2022 Household Debt and Credit Report, offers an updated snapshot of trends in household borrowing and indebtedness, including data about mortgages, student loans, credit cards, and auto loans. - 1600 GMT

PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the Global Interdependence Center 40th Annual Monetary & Trade Conference and Global Citizen Award Ceremony - 1400 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau is scheduled to give one of two closing addresses at the 2022 Paris Europlace International Financial Forum in Tokyo. The other closing address will be given by Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda - 0300 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

** LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, and Monetary Policy Committee members Catherine Mann and Swati Dhingra are questioned by parliament's Treasury Committee about the central bank's decision to increase interest rates by the most since 1989 earlier this month – 1415 GMT. ** DUBLIN - Irish Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf speaks at Social Justice event – 1315 GMT.

** LISBON - ECB's board member and Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno opens a banking conference in Lisbon – 0930 GMT. LONDON, United Kingdom - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks to a parliamentary committee as the UK's economy shrank by 0.2% in the three months to September WASHINGTON DC, United States - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr testifies on "Oversight of Prudential Regulators: Ensuring the Safety, Soundness, Diversity, and Accountability of Depository Institutions" before the House Financial Services Committee, in Washington - 1500 GMT PHOENIX, United States - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the 59th Annual Economic Forecast Luncheon hosted by Arizona State University, in Phoenix, Arizona - 1935 GMT MADRID - Remarks by ECB board member Edouard Fernández-Bollo at VIII Jornada de Pensiones organised by Cinco Días and Ibercaja in Madrid – 0840 GMT FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the European School Frankfurt – 1700 GMT ROME - Participation by ECB board member Fabio Panetta in ABI's Executive Committee meeting in Rome – 1500 GMT NEW YORK CITY, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before hybrid 2022 U.S. Treasury Market Conference organized by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (Joint Member Agencies), in New York. - 1450 GMT MADRID - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos speaks at the annual convention of the Financial Markets Association (AMF) – 1300 GMT THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks virtually on "Financial Literacy and Inclusion" before the Financial Literacy and Education Commission Public Meeting, in Washington. - 1415 GMT BUENOS AIRES – Bank of England’s Silvana Tenreyro will speak at the LVII Annual Meeting Asociación Argentina de Economía Política 'Monetary policy', Argentina - 1430 GMT MINNEAPOLIS , United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a town hall discussion before the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce 2022 Economic Summit: Time for a Bold Agenda, in Minneapolis, Minn. - 1845 GMT. ATLANTA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on 2022 accomplishments of the Metro Atlanta Chamber before the Metro Atlanta Chamber 2022 Annual Meeting, in Atlanta, Ga. - 1230 GMT LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announces his medium-term fiscal statement plus new forecasts for the economy and the public finances from the Office for Budget Responsibility. BRISTOL, United Kingdom - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks at Bristol Festival of Economics on 'What Next for Central Banks' - 1230 GMT CHICAGO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago hosts online event, "Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy: Celebrating the Contributions of Charlie Evans," in Chicago, Ill. - 2100 GMT CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives opening remarks before hybrid 2022 Financial Stability Conference: "Frontier Risks, a New Normal, and Policy Challenges" co-sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and the Office of Financial Research - 1440 GMT MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari moderates a panel discussion with Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson on "Opportunity and Inclusive Growth" before the Minneapolis Fed's Fall 2022 Institute Research Conference - 1540 GMT GENEVA, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank Member of the Governing Board Andrea Maechler and Alternate Member of the Governing Board, Thomas Moser deliver Speech on Money Market Event – 1730 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 ** BOSTON - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives opening remarks before "Labor Markets During and After the Pandemic" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston - 1340 GMT. FRANKFURT - Keynote speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the 32nd Frankfurt European Banking Congress – 0830 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England MPC's Jonathan Haskel takes part in a panel discussion on fiscal policy and the role of the state, hosted by the Centre for European Reform - 1715 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT. SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19 LONDON – Bank of England's Swati Dhingra: Panelist at the Centre for European Reform Ditchley Economics Conference on "Macroeconomics in a time of pandemic and war" – 1345 GMT FORT LAUDERDALE, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives lecture, "From Academia to the FOMC: The Journey of One Fed President" before the Southern Economic Association Annual Meeting, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - 1845 GMT MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21

** VIENNA - Austrian National Bank hosts conference on policy under wartime conditions – implications for CESEE speakers include central bankers from Austria, Romania, Poland, Albania and Ukraine – 1200 GMT. ** PARIS - Remarks by ECB’s Member of the Supervisory Board Edouard Fernandez-Bollo at conference "La proposition de directive bancaire CRDVI et les relations Afrique – Europe" organised by A. Gauvin & Raji Avocats in Paris – 0800 GMT. LONDON – Bank of England's Jon Cunliffe: Keynote Speech and panel at Warwick Conference on DeFi & Digital Currencies: "The Challenges & Opportunities for Policy Makers" – 0905 GMT TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

** CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives welcome remarks before virtual event, "Cleveland Fed Conversations on Central Banking: Wages and Inflation." – 1600 GMT. OTTAWA - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of bank of Canada, will do a Fireside Chat on Assessment of risks to the stability of the Canadian financial system – 1700 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for November – 1330 GMT WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 ** MADRID - Opening speech by ECB’s Vice-President Luis de Guindos at XXIX Meeting of the Financial Sector "Challenges and opportunities of a sector in transformation " organised by Deloitte in Madrid – 0830 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England's Huw Pill: Speech at the Beesley Lecture Series "Returning Inflation to target: delivering on the policy imperative?" - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of November 1-2, 2022 – 1900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting - 0800 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and Media Conference. THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

** LONDON - Keynote speech by Member of the ECB's Executive Board Isabel Schnabel at Bank of England Watchers' Conference in London – 1300 GMT. LONDON – Bank of England's Dave Ramsden: Keynote speech at Bank of England Watchers' Conference - 0945 GMT LONDON – Bank of England's Huw Pill: Panelist at Bank of England Watchers’ Conference session "Asset purchases" - 1030 GMT LONDON – Bank of England's Catherine L Mann: Panelist at Bank of England Watchers' Conference session "Inflation" - 1345 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. November 2022 Monetary policy report will be published - 0830 GMT. FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank's Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will hold a lunch lecture on current monetary policy and the economic situation at Carnegie – 1100 GMT. SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 27 ** TOKYO - BOJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya delivers speech at the 2022 Autumn Annual Meeting of the Japan Society of Monetary Economics – 0410 GMT. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 VADUZ, LIECHTENSTEIN - Martin Schlegel, vice-chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank, delivers speech at Forum for Financial Market Stability, Vaduz – 1500 GMT. WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book of economic condition - 1900 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

** CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans gives welcome remarks before hybrid 36th Annual Economic Outlook Symposium hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. CHICAGO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks before event, Kaufman Center for Financial and Policy Studies: "The Role & Effectiveness of Financial Regulation," in Chicago, Ill. - 1515 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the monetary policy will be published - 0830 GMT WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1500 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8 MONTREAL, Canada - Sharon Kozicki Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada delivers speech Economic Progress Report at institut de développement urbain – 1745 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States - 1700 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report December 2022 – 1030 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Dec. 14) WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 FRANKFURT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds Announcement of the executive board's interest rate decision and publication of Monetary Policy followed by press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Dec. 20) TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20 PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for December – 1330 GMT. THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases minutes of monetary policy meeting held on Oct. 27 and 28 - 2350 GMT TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Dec. 19-20 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

