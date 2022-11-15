PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Primark's site crashes after it launches click-and-collect service - KPMG reaches 5 million pounds settlement over Watchstone audit negligence claim

- Bank of Ireland appoints Myles O'Grady as chief - Joules set to enter administration after failing to secure fresh funding

Overview - Primark's website temporarily crashed on Monday after the discount fashion chain launched its click-and-collect service.

- KPMG will pay 5 million pounds ($5.88 million) to settle a lawsuit over audit failings at UK insurance software group Watchstone as the Big Four firm continues to work through a backlog of legal and regulatory cases that have built up over the past decade. - Bank of Ireland named former chief financial officer Myles O'Grady as chief executive on Monday.

- The board of British clothing company Joules is to appoint administrators after it failed to find an investor to save the business, in a move that could put 1,600 jobs at risk. ($1 = 0.8506 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

