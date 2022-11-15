PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15
Overview - Primark's website temporarily crashed on Monday after the discount fashion chain launched its click-and-collect service.
- KPMG will pay 5 million pounds ($5.88 million) to settle a lawsuit over audit failings at UK insurance software group Watchstone as the Big Four firm continues to work through a backlog of legal and regulatory cases that have built up over the past decade. - Bank of Ireland named former chief financial officer Myles O'Grady as chief executive on Monday.
- The board of British clothing company Joules is to appoint administrators after it failed to find an investor to save the business, in a move that could put 1,600 jobs at risk. ($1 = 0.8506 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
