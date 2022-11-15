Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 12:50 IST
UK's Hunt: Getting debt falling only option to reduce inflation
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Flickr
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Tuesday that lowering government debt was the only option to reduce inflation, as he reacted to labour market data showing the unemployment rate had risen to 3.6%.

"Tackling inflation is my absolute priority and that guides the difficult decisions on tax and spending we will make on Thursday," Hunt said in a statement, referring to his upcoming budget statement.

"Restoring stability and getting debt falling is our only option to reduce inflation and limit interest rate rises."

