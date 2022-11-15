Foreigners offload Chinese bonds for 9th straight month in Oct

Foreign holdings of yuan-denominated bonds traded on China's interbank market stood at 3.38 trillion yuan ($479.88 billion) at end-October, versus 3.40 trillion yuan a month earlier, the central bank's Shanghai head office said on Tuesday.

That marks the ninth consecutive month of outflows and the longest streak of outflows on record. ($1 = 7.0435 Chinese yuan)

