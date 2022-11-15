Left Menu

Man killed as bus on way to President's programme overturns in MP

PTI | Katni | Updated: 15-11-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 15:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was killed and 39 other people injured when a bus ferrying them to participate in a 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' programme in Shahdol overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Tuesday morning, an official said.

The bus was carrying residents of Khudawal village panchayat in neighbouring Jabalpur district to Shahdol for the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' programme, which is to be addressed by President Droupadi Murmu, Katni Collector Avi Prasad said.

The accident took place at around 8 am at Pakariya village under Umariapan police station limits, about 45 km from the Katni district headquarters, he said. A 22-year-old person, identified as Ashu Kol, died on the spot while 39 others suffered injuries, he said.

The injured were provided initial treatment at a Public Health Centre in Umariapan and later referred to Jabalpur for further treatment, he said adding that the injured persons were out of danger.

The 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' programme has been organised in Shahdol district to mark the birth anniversary of iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

