Ashiana Housing posts Rs 1.81 crore loss in September quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd has reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.81 crore for the quarter ended September of this financial year.

Its net loss stood at Rs 5.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 91.72 crore in the second quarter of the 2022-23 financial year from Rs 60.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Ashiana Housing is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It is known for senior living housing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

