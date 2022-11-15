Cube Highways installs Advanced Traffic Management System on NH-7

Cube Highways on Tuesday said it has installed Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) on the Madurai-Kanyakumari section of National Highway-7 to enhance operational efficiency and road safety.

The company, in a statement, said ATMS will cover two consecutive stretches of a total of 116.5 km of NH-7, connecting major cities like Madurai and Tirunelveli. ATMS, commissioned on the Madurai Kanyakumari Tollway Ltd (MKTL) stretch, is integrated with the densest installation of intelligent network cameras -- a Video Incident Detection System (VIDS), it added.

According to the statement, the Video Incident Detection System has smart network cameras installed every 250 metres, making 52.3 km of MKTL stretch the densest in the country.

The statement claimed that ATMS will streamline traffic on the Madurai-Kanyakumari section.

