Left Menu

Peru's economy grows by 1.66% in September, slight dip from August

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:55 IST
Peru's economy grows by 1.66% in September, slight dip from August

Peru's economy expanded by 1.66% in September compared with the same month a year earlier, figures from the national statistics institute (INEI) showed on Tuesday, a slight dip from an increase of 1.68% in August.

INEI said growth in the world's No. 2 copper producer was driven by most sectors of the economy in September, pointing to gains in construction, transportation, hotels and restaurants, commerce, agriculture, power utilities and other services. By contrast, mining, finance, telecommunications, manufacturing and fishing were among the sectors where activity slipped, it said.

The latest figures meant that during the first nine months of this year, the Peruvian economy expanded by 2.90%, the institute said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022