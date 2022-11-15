Two killed in accident in UP's Sultanpur

Two persons were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Bhadeva village on Sultanpur-Varanasi Road, police said on Tuesday.

Nagendra Pandey (45) and Santoshi alias Bhagat (50) were on their way to Lambhua when the accident occurred, Dehat police station SHO Shivakant Tripathi said.

The duo was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, the police said, adding that they were trying to trace the unidentified vehicle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)