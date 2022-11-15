Left Menu

Two killed in accident in UP's Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 15-11-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 21:01 IST
Two killed in accident in UP's Sultanpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Bhadeva village on Sultanpur-Varanasi Road, police said on Tuesday.

Nagendra Pandey (45) and Santoshi alias Bhagat (50) were on their way to Lambhua when the accident occurred, Dehat police station SHO Shivakant Tripathi said.

The duo was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, the police said, adding that they were trying to trace the unidentified vehicle.

