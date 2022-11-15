Two killed in accident in UP's Sultanpur
PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 15-11-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 21:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Bhadeva village on Sultanpur-Varanasi Road, police said on Tuesday.
Nagendra Pandey (45) and Santoshi alias Bhagat (50) were on their way to Lambhua when the accident occurred, Dehat police station SHO Shivakant Tripathi said.
The duo was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, the police said.
The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination, the police said, adding that they were trying to trace the unidentified vehicle.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sultanpur-Varanasi Road
- Lambhua
- Bhagat
- Bhadeva
- SHO Shivakant
- Santoshi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
12-year old boy dies while rehearsing Bhagat Singh execution scene
Bhagat, Joshi reach quarter-finals of Para Badminton World C'ships
Para-Badminton World Championships: Pramod Bhagat advances to semis
This win is huge for me as I have been working very hard: Pramod Bhagat after winning gold in Para-Badminton World Championships
Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh seized at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh