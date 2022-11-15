Global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens BLS International on Tuesday said it has rolled out Germany visa application centres in the US and Mexico City.

''It is an honour to extend our services to the German missions in the USA and Mexico. We have simplified the application procedure and shortened the overall application processing time for improved customer service.

''We hope to strengthen our relations with German Missions with more such opportunities,'' BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said in a statement.

The company has started its operations in Washington DC and New York in the US and in Mexico City. **** *Apna.co inks MoU with Saint-Gobain Gyproc to create 2,000 jobs in India Jobs and professional networking platform apna.co on Tuesday said it has inked an agreement with India's Gypsum leader Saint-Gobain Gyproc with an aim to create more than 2,000 job opportunities in India.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), apna.co will support Saint-Gobain Gyproc's partners to hire skilled workforce across professions, such as drywalls and false ceilings in 19 states of India, the company said in a statement.

''With the construction industry finally bouncing back post the pandemic, our partnership with Saint-Gobain Gyproc is a step towards our mission to accelerate growth for industry players and support them in hiring faster and better,'' apna.co Chief Business Officer Manas Singh said.

**** *Aditya Birla World Academy, Ujaas collaborate to foster menstrual hygiene in rural India Aditya Birla World Academy (ABWA) and Ujaas, both under the aegis of Aditya Birla Education Trust, on Tuesday, announced a collaboration to promote menstrual hygiene in rural India. Under this initiative, students of ABWA are helping Ujaas in developing innovative solutions and providing support to some of the challenges that are encountered while educating rural girls about menstrual health and hygiene, according to a statement.

''Through this initiative, our students have taken on the commendable task of contributing value to the very important discourse about menstrual health and hygiene for rural girls who do not enjoy the same advantages as their urban counterparts,'' Aditya Birla World Academy Principal Radhika Sinha said.

**** *Consumer Foods Brand Yu raises Series A Funding led by Ashish Kacholia Omni-channel consumer foods brand Yu on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 20 crore in funding through a mix of equity and debt led by market investor Ashish Kacholiato.

The Series A funding also saw participation from existing investors - Asian Paints Promoter Group Manish Choksi and Varun Vakil, the company said in a statement. The funds will be utilised to double its capacity and to ramp up its existing offline and online distribution in India while continuing to expand its global footprint across markets like Africa, the Middle East and the US.

