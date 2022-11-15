Google adds UPI's auto payment feature on Play Store in India for app subscriptions

Google has added UPI's auto payment system to the Play Store in India to enable users make recurring payment for apps subscription with one-time permission, the company said in a blog on Tuesday. ''Today we're pleased to extend this convenience to subscription-based purchases by introducing UPI Autopay on Google Play in India. Introduced under UPI 2.0 by NPCI, UPI Autopay helps people make recurring payments using any UPI (Unified Payments Interface) application that supports the feature,'' Head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation - India, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand, Saurabh Agarwal, said in a blog. The money will be automatically deducted on every billing cycle of the app from user's bank account with activation of the feature.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)