Left Menu

India's overall exports grow 4% to $58.36 bn in October

India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in April-October 2022 are estimated to be $444.74 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 19.56 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-October 2022 are estimated to be $543.26 billion, showing a positive growth of 33.80 per cent over the same period last year.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 23:24 IST
India's overall exports grow 4% to $58.36 bn in October
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's overall exports in October 2022 are estimated to be USD 58.36 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 4.03 per cent over the same period last year. The overall exports consist of both exports of merchandise and services. According to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, overall imports in October 2022 are estimated to be $73.00 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 11.82 per cent over the same period last year.

India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in April-October 2022 are estimated to be $ 444.74 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 19.56 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-October 2022 are estimated to be USD 543.26 billion, showing a positive growth of 33.80 per cent over the same period last year. Merchandise exports in October 2022 were $29.78 billion, against $35.73 billion in October 2021 whereas merchandise imports in October 2022 were $56.69 Billion, as compared to $53.64 billion in October 2021, according to the ministry statement.

The Commerce Ministry said merchandise exports for the period April-October 2022 were $263.35 billion as against $233.98 billion during April-October 2021 whereas merchandise imports in April-October 2022 were $436.81 billion, against $328.14 billion during the period April-October 2021. It added that the merchandise trade deficit for April-October 2022 was estimated at $173.46 billion as against $94.16 billion in April-October 2021.

India exported non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery worth $21.72 billion against $26.15 billion in October 2021 whereas imports of non-petroleum, non-gems and jewellery consisting of gold, silver and precious metals were $34.40 billion, compared to $32.88 billion in October 2021. The ministry's data showed the estimated value of services export for October 2022 was $28.58 billion, against $20.37 billion in October 2021. The ministry statement also said the estimated value of services import for October 2022 is $16.30 billion as compared to $11.64 billion in October 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
3
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022