2 killed, 25 injured as bus rams into truck in MP

Two persons were killed and 25 others injured when a bus collided with a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Wednesday morning, an official said. The accident took place near Tukuri village at around 5 am when the private bus was heading towards Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh from MP's Anuppur district, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar said. A bus passenger and its driver were killed, while 25 passengers suffered injuries in the accident, he said.

Eight of the passengers were seriously injured and referred to the Rewa Medical College for treatment, the official said. Those who received minor injuries were given treatment at a Community Health Centre at Gangev, he said.

