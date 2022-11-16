Left Menu

2 killed, 25 injured as bus rams into truck in MP

Two persons were killed and 25 others injured when a bus collided with a stationary truck in Madhya Pradeshs Rewa district on Wednesday morning, an official said. The accident took place near Tukuri village at around 5 am when the private bus was heading towards Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh from MPs Anuppur district, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar said.

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:30 IST
2 killed, 25 injured as bus rams into truck in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and 25 others injured when a bus collided with a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Wednesday morning, an official said. The accident took place near Tukuri village at around 5 am when the private bus was heading towards Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh from MP's Anuppur district, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Sonkar said. A bus passenger and its driver were killed, while 25 passengers suffered injuries in the accident, he said.

Eight of the passengers were seriously injured and referred to the Rewa Medical College for treatment, the official said. Those who received minor injuries were given treatment at a Community Health Centre at Gangev, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022