PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 17

Headlines - Newport Wafer Fab's sale to Nexperia blocked by UK ministers - Jaguar Land Rover chief to step down - UK awards 1.6 billion pound Royal Navy contract to Spanish-led consortium - Lloyds considers improving service and redress for wealthier customers Overview - The UK government has opted to block the sale of Newport Wafer Fab to Chinese-owned Nexperia on national security grounds after months of wrangling that has left the biggest British chipmaker in limbo. - Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover's chief executive officer, Thierry Bollore, will resign after just two years in the role.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 05:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 05:51 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Newport Wafer Fab's sale to Nexperia blocked by UK ministers - Jaguar Land Rover chief to step down

- UK awards 1.6 billion pound Royal Navy contract to Spanish-led consortium - Lloyds considers improving service and redress for wealthier customers

Overview - The UK government has opted to block the sale of Newport Wafer Fab to Chinese-owned Nexperia on national security grounds after months of wrangling that has left the biggest British chipmaker in limbo.

- Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover's chief executive officer, Thierry Bollore, will resign after just two years in the role. - The UK government has awarded a 1.6 billion pound ($1.91 billion) contract to build three support ships for the Royal Navy to a consortium led by Harland & Wolff.

- Lloyds Banking Group is considering plans to prioritise wealthier customers by offering them better service and more compensation for problems in an attempt to boost returns over the next four years. ($1 = 0.8392 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

