Ukraine says agreement reached to extend Black Sea grain deal by 120 days
Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 13:05 IST
Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Thursday agreement had been reached to extend the Black Sea grain initiative by 120 days.
"This decision was just taken in Istanbul. The United Nations and Turkey remain guarantors of the Initiative," it said in a statement.
The initial deal reached in July has helped stave off a global food crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilisers from several of Ukraine's Black Sea ports that had been blockaded by Russia.
