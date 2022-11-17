Left Menu

FTSE 100 slips ahead of Hunt's budget plan

The UK's blue-chip index slipped for a third straight session on Thursday as investors awaited Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt's new budget aimed at stabilising the public finances and restoring investor confidence. The FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% by 0805 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 hovered near one-week lows.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-11-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 13:43 IST
FTSE 100 slips ahead of Hunt's budget plan
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's blue-chip index slipped for a third straight session on Thursday as investors awaited Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt's new budget aimed at stabilising the public finances and restoring investor confidence.

The FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% by 0805 GMT, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 hovered near one-week lows. Hunt will bury Britain's failed "Trussonomics" experiment by cutting spending and raising taxes, an abrupt policy reversal from the unfunded tax cuts promised by former Prime Minister Liz Truss. The plan is due to be announced at about 1130 GMT.

Among individual stocks, luxury brand Burberry slipped 0.4% even as its quarterly comparable store sales rose 11%, beating a company-supplied consensus of 8%. Royal Mail's parent company International Distributions Services fell 6.3% after it reported a first-half loss as higher costs and disruptions arising from strikes by its postal workers put a strain on its finances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022