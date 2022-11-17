Left Menu

OBR sees UK GDP falling 2% in over a year of recession

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-11-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 18:11 IST
OBR sees UK GDP falling 2% in over a year of recession
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's economy will shrink by 2% in a recession that started during the previous quarter and is on track to last just over a year, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast on Thursday after new government fiscal plans.

The OBR forecast Britain's economy would not reach its pre-pandemic size until the final quarter of 2024.

"The squeeze on real incomes, rise in interest rates, and fall in house prices all weigh on consumption and investment, tipping the economy into a recession lasting just over a year from the third quarter of 2022," the OBR said.

Also Read: Britain grateful to Albania for work tackling people smugglers - PM Sunak's spokeswoman

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022