UK will increase state pensions and benefits in line with inflation

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday he would raise state retirement and welfare benefits payments in line with inflation. Hunt said he would raise benefit payments by 10.1%, which would cost about 11 billion pounds ($12.99 billion).

The government was also committed to the 'triple lock', a government promise to raise publicly-funded pensions by whichever is higher of average earnings growth, consumer price inflation or 2.5%, he said. "In April, the state pension will increase in line with inflation," Hunt told parliament as he made a speech on his tax and spending plans. "To the millions of pensioners who will benefit from this measure I say, now and always, this government is on your side." ($1 = 0.8470 pounds)

