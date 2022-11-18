Left Menu

Malaysia says back decision by Dutch court on MH17 sentencing

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 18-11-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 10:17 IST
Ismail Sabri Yaakob Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Friday said his country supported the decision by a Dutch court to sentence three suspects for their role in the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17.

The court on Thursday handed down life jail sentences to the suspects, and ordered them to pay at least 16 million euros ($16.5 million) in compensation to relatives of the victims.

