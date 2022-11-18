Leaders at APEC summit to meet on N.Korea missile launch -Kyodo
Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 11:06 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
The leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States, among other nations, will hold an emergency meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit after North Korea's missile launch, the Kyodo news agency said.
Citing a Japanese government source, the agency said the leaders of Australia, Canada and New Zealand would also join the meeting on the launch of what is suspected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Canada
- North Korea's
- New Zealand
- Kyodo
- Japanese
- Japan
- APEC
- Australia
- South Korea
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea continues missile barrage with test over Japan
North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, residents in Japan told to shelter
North Korea fires possible ICBM; residents in Japan told to shelter
North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, residents in Japan told to shelter
North Korea fires three ballistic missiles, triggering alert for residents in Japan