Leaders at APEC summit to meet on N.Korea missile launch -Kyodo

The leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States, among other nations, will hold an emergency meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit after North Korea's missile launch, the Kyodo news agency said.

Citing a Japanese government source, the agency said the leaders of Australia, Canada and New Zealand would also join the meeting on the launch of what is suspected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.

