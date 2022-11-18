Left Menu

Leaders at APEC summit to meet on N.Korea missile launch -Kyodo

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 11:06 IST
Leaders at APEC summit to meet on N.Korea missile launch -Kyodo
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The leaders of South Korea, Japan and the United States, among other nations, will hold an emergency meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the Asia-Paciﬁc Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit after North Korea's missile launch, the Kyodo news agency said.

Citing a Japanese government source, the agency said the leaders of Australia, Canada and New Zealand would also join the meeting on the launch of what is suspected to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022