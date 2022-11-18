Launch of Delhi NCR Incubator Network under SIDBI Cluster Intervention program

Noida [Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): SIDBI as part of its Cluster Intervention program has established Delhi NCR Incubator Network to create a conducive startup ecosystem aiming at addressing cluster challenges by enhancing the existing capacities of Delhi NCR Incubators and transforming the Delhi NCR Innovation cluster by setting up a model of collaboration and partnership amongst the stakeholders. To further their efforts, this Entrepreneur's Day, Dr Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, Chief General Manager, SIDBI in presence of Dr. P K B Menon, Founding Member, ISBA, and Dr. Amarjeet Singh, Principal, JSS Academy of Technical Education officially launched the Delhi NCR Incubator Network on "Letsstartup.net" Portal consisting of 25 cluster Incubators from the Delhi NCR anchored by the Indian STEPs & Business Incubator Association (ISBA).

During the launch ceremony, Dr Subhransu Sekhar Acharya, CGM, SIDBI emphasized on bringing a collaborative approach amongst the Incubators of the Delhi NCR region to enhance their competitiveness and to create a sustainable ecosystem for Delhi NCR startups and entrepreneurs. He also stressed on collaborating at the Global level by adopting the best practices of the Global incubators and supporting startups by providing access to the international markets. Dr Suresh, President, ISBA, highlighted the importance of adopting Co-Incubation model and providing Co-incubation support (Mentorship support, Co-Working space, Infrastructure facilities, etc.) to the startups incubated by Incubators of the Delhi NCR region to build their capacities.

Naresh Priyadarshi, CEO, IIITD-IC, gave prominence to adoption of new technologies/ solutions developed by the startups to effectively manage the operations of Incubators. Dr VK Arora, CEO, IGDTUW-Anveshan Foundation, felt that incubators of the Delhi NCR region should focus on enhancing the skillsets of resources to manage and provide support to the incubated startups effectively.

As part of this network, the Incubators and startups of the Delhi NCR region shall have access to resources such as a Corporates, Mentors, Investors, Business Development Service providers, Capacity building programs, a Knowledge database consisting of policy and scheme-related databases, templates, and SOPs. This Incubator Network aims to build the Delhi NCR region as an Innovation hub in the next 2 years by nurturing innovations, driving sustainable economic growth, and generating employment opportunities. Further, Cluster Intervention Program aims to facilitate linkages of 500+ startups with 25+ Investors and 50+ BDSPs and facilitate the investment of around ~50 Crores.

