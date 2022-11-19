Left Menu

Country’s longest train to run bi-weekly: Vivek Express, country’s longest train, to operate twice a week

15906 Dibrugarh Kanyakumari Vivek Express which previously used to run on Saturdays, will now operate additionally every Tuesday from November 22, a press release issued by NFR said.Train no. 15905 Kanyakumari Dibrugarh Vivek Express which currently runs only on Thursdays, will now be available even on Sundays from November 27, the release said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-11-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 17:35 IST
The services of the country’s longest train, Vivek Express, that connects Assam with the southernmost tip of Tamil Nadu will be available twice a week beginning November 22, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Saturday.

The Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Vivek Express, which was flagged off on November 19, 2011, covers a distance of 4,189 km and traverses through nine states in over 80 hours. Train no. 15906 (Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari) Vivek Express which previously used to run on Saturdays, will now operate additionally every Tuesday from November 22, a press release issued by NFR said.

Train no. 15905 (Kanyakumari – Dibrugarh) Vivek Express which currently runs only on Thursdays, will now be available even on Sundays from November 27, the release said. PTI SSG MM MM

