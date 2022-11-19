Left Menu

Tesla recalls 300K vehicles over taillight software glitch

Tesla said in documents posted Saturday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the glitch may affect one or both taillights on certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. The company says in documents that vehicles in production and those set for delivery got the update starting November 6.

19-11-2022
Tesla is recalling more than 300,000 vehicles in the US because a software glitch can make taillights go off intermittently, increasing the risk of a collision. Tesla said in documents posted Saturday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the glitch may affect one or both taillights on certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Brake lamps, backup lamps and turn signal lamps are not affected by the software problem, the company said.

The automaker said it is releasing an online software update that will fix the problem. The recall covers certain 2020 to 2023 Model Y SUVs and 2023 Model 3 sedans. That amounts to potentially 321,628 vehicles.

Tesla became aware of the problem last month after receiving complaints, primarily from customers outside the US, that their vehicle taillamps were not illuminating. The company completed an investigation into the problem earlier this month.

Owners will be notified by letter starting January 14. The company says in documents that vehicles in production and those set for delivery got the update starting November 6. As of November 14, Tesla had received three warranty claims due to the problem, but was not aware of any related crashes or injuries related to the glitch, according to the documents.(AP) RUP RUP

