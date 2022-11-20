Left Menu

UP: 3 killed, 1 injured after car rams into truck in Bareilly

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 20-11-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 16:31 IST
UP: 3 killed, 1 injured after car rams into truck in Bareilly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons, including a woman, died on the spot, while another was seriously injured when a car rammed into a truck under the Bahedi police station area on the Bareilly-Nainital road on Sunday, police said. Bareilly's Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said on Sunday morning, Bahedi police received information about the accident near Lodhipur crossing at around 3 am.

Four persons identified as Rahul Jaiswal (30), Santosh Kumar Yadav (30), Deepshikha (22) and Keshav (30), all residents of Bareilly, were in the car.

Rahul, Santosh and Deepshikha died in the accident, he said.

Injured Keshav was rushed to a private hospital in Bareilly where he is undergoing treatment, the SP said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

James Webb researchers find two exceptionally bright early galaxies

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022