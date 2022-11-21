Left Menu

Metro operations to be curtailed on Grey Line section on Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 17:57 IST
Delhi Metro operations on the Grey Line will not be available for an hour on November 22 to undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section, officials said on Monday. The Grey Line spans a little over five kilometres between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand with four stations.

''To undertake speed trials on the Dwarka–Dhansa Bus Stand section (Grey Line) for enhancement of speed and overall improvement in quality of train operations, services will not be available between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand for one hour i.e, from 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm tomorrow,'' the DMRC said in a statement.

Passengers are kindly advised to plan their journey accordingly, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

