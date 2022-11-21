DEA secy exhorts MDBs to explore more pvt sector investment

DEA Secretary Ajay Seth on Monday exhorted multilateral development banks (MDBs) to explore more private sector investment opportunities.

At a joint workshop on ''Enhancing MDBs' Engagement with India's Public & Private Sector'', Seth highlighted huge opportunities to scale-up investments in India's key priority areas, including green energy and urban infrastructure. ''DEA Secretary also exhorted the MDBs to explore more private sector investment opportunities to facilitate further crowding-in of private financial resources,'' the Finance Ministry said in a tweet. The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) secretary also suggested that along with financing, MDBs should focus on ''finance plus elements, to bring measurable value addition to projects beyond the normal course''.

The joint workshop was also addressed by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Vice President Urjit Patel; New Development Bank (NDB) Director General, India's Regional Office, DJ Pandian and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Country Director Ulac Demirag.

