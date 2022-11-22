Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi

Novavax Inc said on Monday it has delivered a written notice to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, terminating an agreement for sale of its COVID-19 vaccine to low- and middle-income countries.

The company cited Gavi's failure to procure the 350 million doses it had agreed to buy in May last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)