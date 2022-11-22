ED attaches Rs 3.37-crore properties over misappropriation of Red Cross funds

Enforcement Directorate has attached movable and immovable properties to the tune of Rs 3.37 crore belonging to the office bearers of Indian Red Cross Society, Egmore, in Tamil Nadu. The properties belong to Harish L Metha, Chairman, Senthil Nathan, former treasurer and MSM Nasruddin, former general secretary, an ED release said.

ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of FIR of December 28, 2020 registered by CBI, ACB, Chennai, under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. During the investigation, it was found that Metha, Nasruddin and Nathan got enriched by misappropriating the funds of Red Cross Society.

Out of the total proceeds of crime accrued by the accused, identified movable and immovable properties worth Rs 3.37 crore belonging to the three have been provisionally attached. Further investigation in the matter is under progress. (ANI)

