K Hospitality Corp Celebrates Its Golden Jubilee with Growth Plans Across its Verticals

This November, K Hospitality Corp, India's largest privately held F&B company celebrates its 50th anniversary. The significant milestone comes as the group announces massive expansion plans across its business verticals by aiming to double its store count to1000+ in the next 5 years.

Adding momentum to the celebration, the group plans to deepen its presence in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in India, while exploring new international territories in South-East Asia and the Middle East.

K Hospitality started its journey in 1972 with the opening of the 1st Copper Chimney restaurant in Worli, Mumbai, and this November, will be celebrating its 50th year in the F&B industry. With over 500+ outlets, serving 35 million customers each year across multiple countries, whether it is an F&B experience on the high street, in a mall, at a banquet, in an airport, highway, or in an office, K Hospitality touches its customers' lives wherever they enjoy and experience food.

On the occasion of the group's 50th anniversary, Mr. Varun Kapur, Executive Director, K Hospitality Corp commented, ''Over the last 50 years, we have continued to invest in growth. Due to our wide presence, we have built an understanding of the pulse of the Indian consumer, while delivering consistent and high-quality consumer experiences. We believe the next years will be the best yet for the organisation and we are excited to play a part in creating memories and inspiring happiness through food for our customers.'' K Hospitality Corp was founded by Mr. J.K. Kapur in the year 1972. Mr J.K. Kapur had migrated as a refugee during partition, and had launched the now legendary Copper Chimney in Mumbai in 1972, using his home-made recipes that he had been perfecting over the years. K Hospitality Corp today is the largest privately held hospitality & food service company in India with operations across QSR, restaurants, bars, food courts, banquets, catering and corporate food services. Over the past 5 decades, K Hospitality has launched more than 500 stores/restaurants, forayed into 6 business verticals, has domestic footprint in 19 cities as well as presence in international markets like Middle East, UK, South East Asia and Africa.

K Hospitality's Journey of 5 Decades 1970s 1990s 2000s 2010s 2020s Restaurants The group was founded with the launch of Copper Chimney in 1972 Banqueting & Catering Expanded into banqueting and outdoor catering Food Courts & Bars Expanded into multi-concept restaurant, food court operations, bars & cafes Travel F&B Expanded into travel F&B and first and business class lounge operations QSR Expansion into QSR sector across India & International markets ''We started our journey with the 1st Copper Chimney outlet in Mumbai in 1972. Since then, thanks to the support and patronage of our guests, the company has grown from strength to strength, foraying into 6 business verticals across the F&B sector. As we look to the future, we will continue to invest in our QSR businesses with the launch of JOSHH, our answer to bridge the gap between MNC and homegrown Indian QSR brands, and scaling up our primary QSR business in airports and highways in the coming few years,'' added Mr. Karan Kapur, Executive Director, K Hospitality Corp.

Built on the foundation of providing memorable high quality food experiences to their guests, the company has redefined its vision to 'create memories and inspire happiness through food'.

To commemorate this historic milestone of the group, Mr. Sunil Kapur, Chairman, K Corp Charitable Foundation also announced the group's Meal for Meal initiative. He mentioned, ''To give back to community that has given us so much over the years, throughout the month of November and December, we will be donating a meal to a child in need on behalf of every customer we serve in cities across India. We have partnered with the Akshay Patra Foundation and are committed to serving 5 lakh fresh, balanced and wholesome mid-day meals to children studying in Government Schools across the country. Our K Hospitality employees will also be cooking and serving meals to the needy in cities across India in partnership with the volunteer-based Robin Hood Army, as a way to commemorate our Golden Jubilee.'' Over the past 5 decades, the brand has undertaken many such initiatives to give back to the society and community including but not limited to serving over 1 million meals during COVID to migrant workers, front-line volunteers and the police, while supporting thousands of households in villages and tribal areas to fight hunger and malnutrition in their children.

Apart from the community initiatives, the group will be running grand celebrations through the month of November to celebrate the 50th anniversary with special offers and activities across their multiple businesses. Their flagship brand Copper Chimney will be running a new Limited Edition Autograph Collection menu paying tribute to its founder J.K. Kapur and showcasing many of the brand's legendary recipes from over the last 5 decades.

About K Hospitality Corp: Founded in 1972, K Hospitality Corp is India's largest privately held F&B company, with 500+ outlets and 6000+ employees across multiple business verticals in the Food and Beverage sector in India and overseas. Building on a vision of creating memories and inspiring happiness through food, the group is a market leader in its operations spread across QSR, restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, banqueting, outdoor catering, corporate food services, and travel F&B. Some of its acclaimed and award-winning brands include TFS, Copper Chimney, JOSHH, Bombay Brasserie, The Irish House, Idli.com, Cafeccino, Curry Kitchen, Blue Sea Banquets & Catering, amongst others.

Website – www.k-hospitality.com

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)