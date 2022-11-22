Left Menu

Budget 2023-24: Sitharaman chairs consultation with farm sector experts

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year -- 2023-24 - commenced on October 10.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 14:38 IST
Image Courtesy: Twitter/Ministry of Finance. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday chaired her third pre-Budget consultations and this time with group of agricultural and food processing industry experts here in the national capital. Along with Sitharaman, the meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, secretaries from other departments of the finance ministry, and the Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran, the ministry said in a tweet today.

On Monday, she chaired two sets of meetings with several industry experts. The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year -- 2023-24 - commenced on October 10.

The Budget for 2023-24 is likely to be tabled on February 1. Notably, it will be the last full Budget for Modi 2.0 government before the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May of 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

