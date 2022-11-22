Left Menu

L&T buys Japan-based Chiyoda's entire stake in JV LTC for Rs 75 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 16:27 IST
L&T buys Japan-based Chiyoda's entire stake in JV LTC for Rs 75 cr
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has bought the entire stake held by Chiyoda Corporation in L&T-Chiyoda Ltd for Rs 75 crore.

L&T-Chiyoda Ltd (LTC) is a joint venture between L&T and Japan-based Chiyoda Corporation (Chiyoda).

The buyout is likely to be completed by the end of next month, the engineering and construction conglomerate said in a regulatory filing.

''The acquisition is a related party transaction and approval of the audit committee and board of L&T have been taken,'' the filing said.

LTC was formed with an aim to provide engineering and related services for the hydrocarbon industry to support L&T's EPC business in the domestic and international market.

In the past 27 years, LTC has worked on more than 300 projects, including complex refinery and petrochemical processes.

''L&T and Chiyoda hold 50 per cent shares in LTC. Hence, purchase of Chiyoda's share by L&T is a related party transaction. The transaction is done at arms length as the price was determined through valuation by an independent valuer,'' the filing said.

As on March 31, 2022 LTC's turnover was at Rs 324.8 crore and networth was at Rs 96.3 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
2
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
3
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
4
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022