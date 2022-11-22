India calls on global AI group members to come up with framework to prevent user harm

India on Tuesday called upon member states of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) to work together for evolving a common framework of rules and guidelines about data governance to prevent user harm and ensure safety of both the internet and AI. Speaking at the closing session of the three-day GPAI Summit, Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said it was important to understand that user harm, criminality and issues that threaten trust online are proliferating. "We all should be concerned about user harm. I would encourage member states to think about evolving a common framework of rules and guidelines about data governance, safety and trust as much to do with the internet as to do with AI."

Rajeev Chandrasekhar represented India virtually at the Summit held in Tokyo where it assumed the Chair of the GPAI, an international initiative founded in 2020 to support responsible and human-centric development and use of artificial intelligence (AI), according to the statement from the ministry of electronics and IT. Speaking about India's vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is a family), the Minister said the India-Stack, that has transformed governance and democracy in India and benefited millions of Indian citizens, is designed to be open sourced.

"We believe that GPAI could collaborate with countries and build common AI technologies and platforms that could be used by all member states and indeed benefit the people and citizens of all the participating countries," he suggested. He emphasised on developing a common framework on creating skills and talent around AI -- an area in which India could take a lead. He also spoke about taking up collaborative research projects including establishing centres of excellence (CoE) in member nations to be able to work together in building the future of the AI and do so in an urgent manner.

GPAI is a congregation of 25 member countries, including the US, the UK, EU, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, and Singapore. India had in 2020 joined the group as a founding member. It works in collaboration with partners and international organisations, leading experts from industry, civil society, governments, and academia to collaborate to promote responsible evolution of AI and guide the responsible development and use of AI, grounded in human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation, and economic growth. (ANI)

