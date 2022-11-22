Left Menu

India calls on global AI group members to come up with framework to prevent user harm

Speaking at the closing session of the three-day GPAI Summit, Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said it was important to understand that user harm, criminality and issues that threaten trust online are proliferating. "We all should be concerned about user harm. I would encourage member states to think about evolving a common framework of rules and guidelines about data governance, safety and trust as much to do with the internet as to do with AI."

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 23:45 IST
India calls on global AI group members to come up with framework to prevent user harm
Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Tuesday called upon member states of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) to work together for evolving a common framework of rules and guidelines about data governance to prevent user harm and ensure safety of both the internet and AI. Speaking at the closing session of the three-day GPAI Summit, Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said it was important to understand that user harm, criminality and issues that threaten trust online are proliferating. "We all should be concerned about user harm. I would encourage member states to think about evolving a common framework of rules and guidelines about data governance, safety and trust as much to do with the internet as to do with AI."

Rajeev Chandrasekhar represented India virtually at the Summit held in Tokyo where it assumed the Chair of the GPAI, an international initiative founded in 2020 to support responsible and human-centric development and use of artificial intelligence (AI), according to the statement from the ministry of electronics and IT. Speaking about India's vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is a family), the Minister said the India-Stack, that has transformed governance and democracy in India and benefited millions of Indian citizens, is designed to be open sourced.

"We believe that GPAI could collaborate with countries and build common AI technologies and platforms that could be used by all member states and indeed benefit the people and citizens of all the participating countries," he suggested. He emphasised on developing a common framework on creating skills and talent around AI -- an area in which India could take a lead. He also spoke about taking up collaborative research projects including establishing centres of excellence (CoE) in member nations to be able to work together in building the future of the AI and do so in an urgent manner.

GPAI is a congregation of 25 member countries, including the US, the UK, EU, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, and Singapore. India had in 2020 joined the group as a founding member. It works in collaboration with partners and international organisations, leading experts from industry, civil society, governments, and academia to collaborate to promote responsible evolution of AI and guide the responsible development and use of AI, grounded in human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation, and economic growth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global
4
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022