Left Menu

Use HPR to build network of doctors for healtchare services: Irdai to insurers

HPID is also verified by their respective state medical councils.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:02 IST
Use HPR to build network of doctors for healtchare services: Irdai to insurers
  • Country:
  • India

Irdai has asked insurers to leverage the Health Professional Registry to build a network of doctors or other healthcare professionals for providing OPD and other health services.

As part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, National Health Authority (NHA) has incorporated a Healthcare Professional Registry (HPR), a comprehensive repository of registered and verified practitioners of healthcare professionals, delivering modern as well as traditional healthcare services across India.

''The General and Health Insurers offering health insurance policies can also consider leveraging on the Health Professional Registry for building up the network of doctors/physicians or other healthcare professionals for providing OPD or other healthcare services,'' Irdai said in a circular.

It further said the general insurers are advised to consider capturing HPR ID as verification to validate/authenticate the medical practitioners while issuing or renewing policies for medical malpractice under professional indemnity cover.

This will enable digitisation and ease the process of buying and selling professional indemnity policies and push for HPR registration among healthcare professionals, said the circular issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

Under HPR, a Healthcare Professional ID (HPID) is created via Aadhaar or other KYC, along with the medical qualifications. HPID is also verified by their respective state medical councils. HPID serves as a unique ID for medical practitioners to enable connection with all stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022