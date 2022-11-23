ATM maker Diebold Nixdorf to expand presence in India with new plant in Bengaluru

US-headquartered ATM manufacturer Diebold Nixdorf on Wednesday said it is set to expand its presence in India through a new manufacturing facility.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed company said it has started manufacturing its DN Series cash dispensing and cash recycling machines in a manufacturing facility here.

The dedicated plant has been set up with its contract manufacturing partner in India, NASH Industries, the company said in a statement.

The state-of-the-art manufacturing establishment covers an area of approximately 27,000 square feet with an inbuilt capacity of manufacturing more than 18,000 machines per year, it said. ''The first batch of machines is rolling out today,'' it said.

The company said it has dedicated global development centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

''In addition, Diebold Nixdorf has an existing strength of more than 2,000 direct employees in the country, who are critical to the success of the company's global Software and Services business,'' the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)